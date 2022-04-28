Former Georgia linebacker Quay Walker was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the 22nd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Green Bay has now selected Georgia players in the first round in consecutive drafts, having selected cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Originally projected as a second or third-round selection, Walker improved his stock with strong performances at the NFL Combine and Georgia’s pro day.
Walker played for the Bulldogs from 2018-2021, appearing in 52 games. He became a full-time starter for the Georgia defense in the 2021 season, starting all 15 contests last season.
In 2021, Walker posted 67 tackles, 24 quarterback hurries and 5.5 tackles for loss. His best performance of the season came against the rival Florida Gators, as Walker made 13 tackles and recorded a sack.
Walker is the blank Georgia player selected in the first round, after Travon Walker and Jordan Davis. Quay Walker's fellow linebackers, Nakobe Dean and Channing Tindall, are also expected to be picked at some point in the next three days.