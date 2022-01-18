Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. announced Tuesday on Instagram that he will return for his sixth and final year of eligibility.
“Bringing the title back to Athens, where it belongs, after 41 years was something I have dreamt about since I first stepped on campus,” Beal wrote in his Instagram post.
“I love everything about this team, this coaching staff, this university and this city,” he near the end of the post, “We did it! Let’s do it again! Run it back!”
Beal has played in a total of 39 games in his collegiate career and played in every game this season for Georgia. He led the Bulldogs in sacks for the 2021 season with a total of 6.5 sacks. One of those sacks came in the national championship victory over Alabama.
For the 2021 season, Beal had 23 total tackles. Beal is an experienced pass-rusher, and teamed with returning senior Nolan Smith provides the Georgia defense with two experienced edge rushers that have proven production in the team’s system.
The Bulldogs have had a number of players declare for the draft or enter the transfer portal in the past week, so the news of Beal’s return is extremely positive for the team. The core of the 2022 defense looks to consist of Beal, Nolan Smith, Tykee Smith, Christopher Smith, Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo, all of whom have high levels of college football experience.