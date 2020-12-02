Vanderbilt has no wins for a reason. The Commodores are in the bottom-four of the SEC in nearly every statistical category, including scoring offense and defense. Meanwhile, Georgia seems to have found its offensive groove, posting 409 and then 471 yards of offense in its past two games — both fewer than what Vanderbilt’s opponents have averaged this year.
Yet Georgia’s games against Mississippi State and South Carolina were uneven offensively. Sophomore running back Zamir White and company followed up their 8-yard performance on Nov. 21 with a 332-yard four-quarter charge against the Gamecocks a week later. In a virtual press conference Wednesday night, White said Georgia’s goal in closing out the season is to find offensive balance.
“We just want to be more complete,” White said.
Head coach Kirby Smart had a different take. In a virtual press conference Tuesday, Smart said the bottom line is scoring points, no matter how. South Carolina allowed the rush to excel, so Georgia rushed, finding the end zone four times along the way.
“I do think that being explosive is much more important than being balanced,” Smart said. “And explosive can be done in a lot of different ways.”
In exploiting South Carolina’s weakness, Georgia broke 300 rushing yards for the first time since its season-opener against Vanderbilt last season. And the Bulldogs did it by committee.
Despite seeing seven more attempts than junior James Cook, White rushed for 20 fewer yards. Georgia’s least experienced tailbacks, freshman Daijun Edwards and redshirt freshman Kenny McIntosh, posted career-high totals as well. Rather than feel like he missed out on opportunities, White was energized by the shared load.
“I love it like that,” White said. “Cook was eating, Kenny was eating. It’s fine with me.”
332 yards doesn’t happen in a vacuum, however. Georgia’s offensive line created ample room for its backs last Saturday as Cook, White and McIntosh all broke off runs for 22 yards or more.
Redshirt freshman right tackle Warren McClendon said there were multiple reasons for such a strong improvement, including pep talks from the older guys and extra physicality. But another difference-maker, McClendon said, is the O-line’s hatred of bad film.
“We always have a thing — we put it on tape,” McClendon said. “And we put [the Mississippi State game] on tape, and that’s just not how we wanted to look. So we just made an effort coming out [against] South Carolina making sure it looked how we wanted it to.”
While Georgia’s young lineman saw sizable playing time once the points piled up against the Gamecocks, McClendon has been a fixture on the offensive front. He’s started in every game since coming off the bench against Arkansas in Week 1 and said he’s noticed more confidence in the offense over their last two wins.
The postseason may look bleak for the Bulldogs, but they’ve found an extra gear late in the season. Vanderbilt is one of two SEC teams with a worse run defense than South Carolina’s, and White is ready for a repeat of last weekend’s fireworks on senior day in Sanford Stadium.
“The seniors have put in so much work for us,” White said. “So, we just have to go out there and just play for them, and just let them leave with the W."
Commented