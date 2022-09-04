And the beat goes on… In Georgia's season opening win over Oregon, the Bulldogs’ defense stifled any attempt by the Ducks to build momentum early in the game, holding them to only three points in the game – eerily similar to their defense of last season. Yet, something is different this time: It’s coming more from the secondary than the frontlines for Georgia.
That isn’t to say that last year’s secondary wasn’t a force of its own – Georgia registered 16 interceptions last year – but a dominant front seven was the calling card for the 2021 Bulldogs. Still, the 2022 secondary showed both its experience and its potential to improve throughout the season.
Senior Christopher Smith grabbed the fourth interception of his career, showing experience in the backfield and reading the play. Smith is no stranger to season-opening interceptions; he snagged one in the opener against Clemson last year. While he didn’t take it into the end zone for six like he did against Clemson, he returned this one for 24 yards, setting up Georgia’s explosive offense.
Smith said the defense wanted to avoid complacency and continue to hold the mindset that made the 2021 team so successful.
"There was a lot of talk about us being complacent and we were real big on not being complacent," Smith said. "We want to do the hunting; we're never going to be hunted here, and that's something Coach Smart has pounded into our minds ever since the season started, and we're going to continue to play that way this year."
Freshman Malaki Starks notched his first career interception on a phenomenal play, exhibiting the athleticism that had him so highly touted coming to Georgia. He pulled the ball out of the air while falling backwards, showing off great hands and body control. What’s more, he also finished the game with a team-best eight tackles.
Starks’ exceptional play in the season-opening win was no surprise to Smith. Smith, amongst others, have raved over the potential that the true freshman possesses.
“Definitely one of the greatest interceptions I’ve ever seen,” Smith said. “He laid out for that one. I was just excited. I couldn't believe he made the play. I think it's big for him. I think y'all are going to continue to see great things out of him.”
“He’s an incredible athlete, incredible player,” junior Dan Jackson added. “You’re gonna continue to see plays from him. That's a guy that comes in every day and is locked in and wants to help the team win.”
Last season, Georgia scored 94 points off 21 turnovers and had an advantage of four throughout the season in turnover margin. Similarly, defense was turned into offense for the Bulldogs in the win over the Ducks. In the first half, Georgia converted those two interceptions into 14 points – Starks’ interception led to a 92-yard touchdown drive and a 14-0 advantage while Smith’s led to another score and a 21-0 lead on the following drive.
In Georgia’s historic 2021 championship run, the defense, namely the front seven, received most of the praise and recognition for its play. The secondary was seen as a question mark and often avoided real tests due to the dominance of the front.
The defensive backs were especially scrutinized after Georgia’s 41-24 loss in the SEC Championship to Alabama. The Crimson Tide finished the game with 421 passing yards behind the play of receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie. Williams had 184 yards and two touchdowns while Metchie had 97 yards and a score before being sidelined with an injury just before halftime.
Tougher tests will await the Bulldogs later this season if they hope to reach their ultimate goals. Nevertheless, Georgia is looking to continue to "do the hunting” in its repeat aspirations. In the blowout win over Oregon, it started with the secondary.