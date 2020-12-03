The University of Georgia Athletic Association held a virtual press conference Wednesday to introduce Josh Brooks as Georgia’s interim athletic director starting Jan. 1, 2021. The former senior deputy athletic director will follow Greg McGarity, who announced his impending Dec. 31 retirement Monday. McGarity held the position for 10 years.
“It’s a great honor, and I am humbled to have this opportunity,” Brooks said Wednesday. “It was [McGarity’s] mentorship and leadership that have made me the leader I am today, and without him I wouldn’t be sitting here today.”
Brooks, an LSU graduate and a UGA master’s recipient, is in his second stint with the UGAAA. He returned in 2016 after serving as director of athletics at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and deputy athletics director at Louisiana-Monroe.
His efforts at Georgia have included securing the home-and-home football series between Georgia and Notre Dame in 2017 and 2019 and overseeing Sanford Stadium seating changes due to COVID-19.
When asked about his approach as AD, Brooks said he doesn’t think this is a time for drastic change, commending the athletic department’s continuity. He praised McGarity’s fiscal leadership, which Brooks said has left the UGAAA in good position to weather the financial impact of the pandemic. But with crowds smaller and money tighter this fall, he said he’s had to focus on efficiency.
“We have enough challenges in front of us navigating these times that we are facing right now in light of the pandemic and everything else going on,” Brooks said. “It’s really about keeping the ship on course.”
Aside from his early work on the field as a student assistant at LSU, Brooks has more than 20 years of administrative experience in programs from Division III to the SEC. Brooks said he hasn’t had conversations with UGA President Jere Morehead about taking on the permanent AD job but that he feels ready to step up come January.
“Hopefully, what I have done in my career has built up more than just what you would look at in a couple months [as interim AD],” Brooks said. “I have always tried to show that day in and day out. If this is an audition then so be it, but I come to work the same way every day.”
In a virtual press conference with Morehead on Tuesday, McGarity described Brooks as “very smart, very creative” and noted a similarity in their philosophy of assisting Georgia’s teams rather than dictating to them.
“We’re not in it for ourselves,” McGarity said. “What can we do to help coaches and student athletes have a great experience and do our best to make our staff feel supported and doing whatever it is we can to make their dreams come true.”
Commented