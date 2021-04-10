Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media during a virtual press conference on Saturday after the team’s second spring scrimmage. Smart discussed tackling concerns, overcoming injuries on offense and his takeaways from the scrimmage.
Second scrimmage evaluation
Georgia held its second intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday. Smart said he was pleased with the team’s drive to compete, although he believed it wasn’t the best execution on either side of the ball.
“I thought the effort and enthusiasm were good,” Smart said. “We did have some rain and some wet balls.”
Smart said the scrimmage was eventually pushed into Georgia’s indoor practice facility due to the weather, but the team was able to at least start the scrimmage at Sanford Stadium. It was good for the team to experience these types of conditions, Smart said, because there are usually one to two games per season involving inclement weather.
The focus for the day’s scrimmage included second and 10, third down and end-of-game scenarios, as well as various clock management situations.
Troublesome tackling
Smart didn’t hesitate to discuss the improvements that still need to be made on defense. For now, the attention is toward tackling.
“I don’t think we tackle well enough defensively right now,” Smart said. “It’s a fine line of trying to create good tacklers but stay safe.”
Smart also discussed the defensive back position, saying that he has seen heavy improvement but that they’re still not quite where they need to be.
“We got a long way to go, but we’re getting there,” Smart said.
Smart went on further to say there have been challenges slowing down the defense’s development, such as the relative inexperience of younger players and injuries causing missed practices.
Despite this, Smart said he has seen no regression whatsoever on the defense and that they are constantly improving, with occasional flashes during practices and scrimmages.
Overcoming offensive injuries
On the offensive side, Smart went into further detail about the recent injuries with the current wide receiver tandem, noting a decrease in depth with the absence of junior George Pickens and sophomore Jermaine Burton. However, Smart said he’s been pleased with the younger and active wide receivers.
“It’s really a valuable time for the younger guys, the other guys getting an opportunity,” Smart said. “A lot of the younger guys are catching up with the old guys really fast.”
Smart also discussed running backs, noting injuries within that position as well, the most notable absence being that of junior Kenny McIntosh.
However, he said fellow running backs Zamir White and James Cook have been “very steady” throughout the spring, and that Kendall Milton has shown his physicality. Smart also said the running backs have heavily focused on improving their pass protection for junior quarterback JT Daniels.
“We want to be explosive, we want to be a vertical passing team,” Smart said.