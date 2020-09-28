Before Jamie Newman’s decision on Sept. 2 to opt out of this season, Stetson Bennett spent much of the offseason as the fourth man on the depth chart at quarterback, not knowing whether he would see meaningful snaps for Georgia this fall.
But he was inserted into last Saturday’s game against Arkansas early in the second quarter and finished 20 of 29 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns. With Bennett at the helm, Georgia dominated the second half and walked away with the 37-10 victory.
The junior provided the spark Georgia’s offense needed after just 36 yards of offense in six drives with redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis under center. Yet who the starter will be for this Saturday’s game against Auburn remains in the air.
“All I can tell you is we’re gonna continue to work with all the guys we’ve got to put the best guy in there to give us the best opportunity to win the football games,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a virtual press conference Monday.
Not naming a starter for this Saturday when No. 4 Georgia hosts No. 7 Auburn could be for competitive reasons. Perhaps Smart doesn’t want to tip his hand too early. It could also be because redshirt sophomore JT Daniels will be available for the first time this season.
Although Daniels missed last Saturday’s game because he had yet to be medically cleared from an ACL injury suffered in 2019, Smart said Daniels will be cleared against the Tigers. Just like last week, Georgia’s starting quarterback remains in question.
“I don’t know how much [Daniels’ medical clearance] changes the picture in terms of reps and development,” Smart said. “We’ll be looking at everybody across the board. JT’s got to be able to show us that he can function efficiently and do it with his knee being able to do it.”
Mathis will still be in the discussion at quarterback moving forward despite the offense’s inability to piece together productive drives while he was in the game. Both Smart and sophomore tight end John Fitzpatrick were adamant on Monday that the offensive struggles in the first quarter were a product of more than just bad quarterback play.
To some degree, Fitzpatrick didn’t expect the offense to operate flawlessly. Mistakes were bound to happen — it was only Week 1.
“You always want to achieve perfection in all that you do, but at the same time realizing that that’s not practical. That’s not going to happen,” Fitzpatrick said. “Things are going to happen. Things are not going to go your way, and it’s just how you respond to that.”
The logical assumption would be that Bennett will earn his first career start at Georgia this Saturday, given how he played against the Razorbacks, Mathis’ struggles and Daniels’ recovery. Georgia’s offense scored on four of seven possessions against Arkansas with Bennett as quarterback, and he looked more comfortable than Mathis while in command.
There’s at least a direction for determining Georgia’s quarterback situation throughout the remainder of the season. Nothing seems to be off the table, with the goal being an offense that can repeatedly score points.
Operating another two-quarterback system — last seen during the 2018-19 season with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields — is even on the table for Smart.
“We’re not putting ourselves in a pigeonhole and saying we can only have one quarterback,” Smart said. “We’re trying to look at our entire roster and say, ‘OK, how are we going to be the best we can be ... down the line because there are some guys on our team that are going to be better down the line than maybe the guy in front of them.”
