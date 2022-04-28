Former Georgia defensive end Travon Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Walker becomes the fifth Bulldog to be selected with the first overall selection in a draft, joining Frank Sinkwich, Charley Trippi, Harry Babcock and Matthew Stafford. Stafford was the most recent Georgia player to earn that distinction when he was selected by the Detroit Lions in 2009.
Walker rocketed up draft boards throughout the offseason, impressing at the NFL Combine and Georgia’s Pro Day, and buzz built over the last few weeks that he could be the Jaguars’ choice at the top of the draft.
Jacksonville had the first overall pick for the second consecutive year. In 2021, the team selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be their franchise cornerstone.
The Jaguars have made a number of signings to bolster their defense this offseason, including cornerback Darious Willliams, linebacker Foye Oluokun and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi. Walker will play opposite defensive endJosh Allen to form a strong duo of edge defenders in Jacksonville.
Walker played for Georgia from 2019-2021, playing in 36 total games for the Bulldogs. He tallied 37 tackles, 32 quarterback hurries, six sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2021 as he helped Georgia field a historically strong defense that led the team to a national championship victory.