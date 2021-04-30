Former Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty was drafted 97th overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He was the sixth former Bulldog selected in this year’s draft.
In his only season at Georgia, McKitty appeared in seven games and finished with 108 receiving yards and one touchdown on six receptions. His lone touchdown came against South Carolina on a six-yard touchdown pass from JT Daniels.
Before transferring to Georgia, McKitty played three seasons at Florida State. McKitty’s best season of his college career came his sophomore season, when he caught for 256 yards and two touchdowns with the Seminoles.
He enters the NFL with a combined 628 receiving yards and three touchdowns across his four-year collegiate career.