Georgia golfer Trent Phillips was announced as an Honorable Mention All-American last week by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
It’s Phillips third consecutive season earning All-America honors after earning First-Team honors in 2020 and Second-Team honors in 2019.
Phillips finished his junior year with a scoring average of 70.81. He was victorious in the Gators invitational, finished fourth at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, seventh in the LSU Invitational and eighth at the Tallahassee Regional.
Phillips was named First-Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches for the third consecutive year. He helped Team USA win back the Arnold Palmer Cup, going 2-1-1 in matches against international opposition.
Fellow Bulldog Davis Thompson was previously announced as a First-Team All-American by the GCAA. With the addition of Phillips’ honors, head coach Chris Haack has helped 31 players earn 69 All-America designations.