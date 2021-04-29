Former Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell was selected with the 33rd overall pick — the first selection of the second round — by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft.
Campbell, who played three years in Georgia’s defensive backfield, was regarded by many draft experts as a late-first, early-second round selection. He’s the second Bulldog to be selected in this year’s draft, following fellow cornerback Eric Stokes who was selected with the 29th pick by the Green Bay Packers.
Campbell’s strength lies in his speed, as he impressed at Georgia’s Pro Day with unofficial 4.34 and 4.39 second 40-yard-dash times. He played in 33 games but only registered one interception throughout his career.
Also on Campbell’s collegiate resume are nine passes defended and 89 career tackles. In his time in Athens, he allowed seven total touchdowns in coverage, five of which came during the 2020 season.
Campbell went head-to-head with fellow draft stand-out tight end Kyle Pitts in last season’s Georgia-Florida game, where he allowed two of those touchdowns.