The third ranked Georgia women’s tennis team had players earn SEC honors on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The accolades came after the team’s 5-0 win over North Florida and 4-1 win over Mississippi State in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kick-off Weekend, hosted by Georgia on Jan. 28 and 29.
Junior Lea Ma, No. 52 nationally in the latest ITA women’s singles ranking, earned SEC Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week, her third career conference honor. Playing at No. 1 singles, Ma won both her matches on the weekend, now with a personal season record of 8-4 in singles. She took both of her ITA Kick-off matches in two sets, 6-2 and 6-4 against North Florida’s Kit Gulihur, ranked No. 32 nationally, and 6-4 and 6-3 against Mississippi State’s Magda Adaloglou, ranked No. 67 nationally.
Freshman Mell Reasco, ranked No. 11 nationally headed into the kick-off weekend, took home her first SEC Freshman of the Week title.
Reasco also won both her singles matches, winning in two sets playing at No. 3 singles against North Florida’s Annabelle Davis and in three sets playing at No. 2 singles against Mississippi State’s Emmanouela Antonaki, ranked No. 50 nationally. In singles, Reasco leads with a team-best record of 14-3 and is 9-1 in her last 10 matches.
With the help of Ma and Reasco, the Bulldogs stayed in third in the Feb. 2 team ITA national rankings. Georgia jumped from fourth to third in Jan. 26 rankings; they are ranked behind Texas and North Carolina.
The duo of graduate student Morgan Coppoc and Reasco split the weekend doubles play, 1-1, they won against North Florida, but fell to Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs secured a spot in the ITA round of 16 and will play next at the 2022 ITA National Women’s Indoor Championship in Madison, Wisconsin, from Feb. 11-14, 2022.