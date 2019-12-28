J.R. Reed has played his last game as a Georgia Bulldog.
The senior safety announced on his social media accounts on Saturday that he will not play in the Sugar Bowl due to a minor foot injury.
🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/qIHuqo9g49— JR Reed (@Jr_Reed1) December 28, 2019
Reed joins a growing list of Georgia players who will miss the matchup against Baylor. Offensive linemen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson are skipping the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.
Head coach Kirby Smart didn't confirm reports that running back Brian Herrien and defensive lineman Tyler Clark will also miss the game.
Reed's absence marks the second year in a row a noteworthy Georgia defensive back will miss the game. D'Andre Baker traveled to New Orleans last season for Georgia's game against Texas but didn't participate. He was picked No. 30 overall in the NFL draft by the New York Giants.
Reed finished his career at Georgia with five interceptions and 199 tackles in three seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.