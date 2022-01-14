Junior safety Lewis Cine announced on Friday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.
ᴏɴᴄᴇ ᴀ ᴅᴀᴡɢ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ᴀ ᴅᴀᴡɢ ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YEhBS6hPJV— ⱠɆ₩ł₴ ₵ł₦Ɇ (@LewisCine) January 14, 2022
Cine was a key player in Georgia’s secondary for the last two seasons, starting all 15 games in the 2021 season. He led the team in tackles with 73, adding five pass breakups and one interception as well.
Cine was named the defensive player of the game in Georgia’s 33-18 victory over Alabama in the National Championship game. Cine made seven tackles in the game including one for a loss and also broke up a pass.
It’s never an easy task to replace a player of Cine’s caliber, but with senior Christopher Smith returning and junior Tykee Smith potentially coming back as well, Georgia still has two experienced players at the safety position.
Several of Cine's junior teammates may join him in the coming days. Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith and Travon Walker all have decisions to make as well, so the Bulldogs’ defense will have a lot of new faces in prominent roles heading into the 2022 season.
How head coach Kirby Smart manages the departures of all these key players from Georgia’s first national title win in 41 years will be an important story to watch as the Bulldogs attempt to defend their title next season.