Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns with the 169th overall pick.
After a not ideal end to his collegiate career due to a dirt bike accident in October, the Browns still saw the kind of player LeCounte is capable of being. He is the most recent safety to be drafted since former Bulldog Shawn Williams went in the third round to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013.
Despite an underwhelming performance at Georgia’s pro day, LeCounte was one of three members from Georgia’s 2020 secondary to be drafted alongside Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.
LeCounte played safety all four years while at Georgia. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors his senior year after the win against Kentucky where he recorded a career high in solo tackles (13) and pass breakups (3).
LeCounte played in 44 of Georgia’s 53 games throughout the past four seasons, although his senior year was shortened due to injury. He only played in six games, missing four his senior year including all but one play in the Peach Bowl.