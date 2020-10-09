The last time Georgia lost to Tennessee was at Sanford Stadium in 2016 during head coach Kirby Smart’s first year as head coach.
The Bulldogs appeared to have secured victory over Tennessee when then-Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason found Riley Ridley for a 47-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Then-Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs stunned Georgia on the next possession. With four seconds left, Dobbs launched a 43-yard desperation pass that receiver Jauan Jennings brought down to win the game 34-31.
With that night in the back of Smart’s mind, Georgia’s secondary will have to apply pressure and create havoc for the full 60 minutes to keep the Bulldogs’ SEC and national position intact.
On a positive note for the Bulldogs, the secondary has been in peak form. Georgia has limited opponents to eight points per game by slowing down offenses and neutralizing receiver threats in the first two games. Georgia’s secondary aims to maintain this trend against Tennessee on Saturday.
“[Tennessee’s receivers] all have great hands, have a great grasp of the game … and definitely, the thing about their receivers, they all have experience,” said senior defensive back Mark Webb in a virtual press conference on Tuesday. “That’s definitely going to be a big thing for us to know.”
Heading into Georgia’s previous matchup, Georgia’s secondary prepared for Auburn’s talent at receiver. Seth Williams followed up 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Kentucky with three catches on 10 targets and 34 yards against Georgia. Auburn’s other main threat, Anthony Schwartz, finished with 8 receptions on 14 targets for 57 yards.
The Georgia secondary also impacted the game with Webb’s first career interception. Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt acknowledged the havoc that Georgia’s secondary creates and how it could trouble the Volunteer offense on Saturday.
“They have good players,” Pruitt said on Monday in a virtual press conference. “They’re multiple with their schemes. They do a really nice job playing man-to-man. They deny the ball. … There’s gonna be tight windows. There always is against teams that play good defense in the league.”
Defensive weapons DJ Daniel, Eric Stokes, Richard LeCounte and Tyson Campbell applied pressure all over the field against Auburn. Lewis Cine and Christopher Smith also impressed and showed Georgia’s depth after stepping up when LeCounte was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.
While the secondary will make it difficult for Tennessee receivers to find open space, the Volunteers have won eight straight games heading into Saturday. Despite only being ranked No. 29 in offensive pass efficiency, Tennessee’s passing game shouldn’t be downplayed.
Smart said on Tuesday that the Volunteers use tempo plays to their advantage, and are well-versed in Georgia’s defense while playing under former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to block the person in front of you,” Smart said. “They really have really good wideouts, and a really experienced quarterback who’s going to get them into the right play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.