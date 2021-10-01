No. 2 Georgia has defeated its first four opponents by a combined 168-23, but as a top competitor in the nation, it seeks an outstanding performance in each position group.
The Bulldogs’ running game started the season off slow, but has improved in yardage on the ground each game. Still, head coach Kirby Smart and players alike look for more explosive plays by Georgia’s running backs in the coming games.
Despite its dominance in the 2021 season, Georgia’s offense ranks seventh in rushing yards with 709. It had its best rushing game in yardage against Vanderbilt with a season-best 241 rushing yards and averaged five yards per carry.
The Bulldogs’ longest rush was only 24 yards last Saturday, which came from a wide receiver. Redshirt freshman Ladd McConkey ran the ball for the first time in his collegiate career for a touchdown.
In each game this season, Georgia has recorded more rushing yards than the last. Sophomore running back Kendall Milton is confident that the Bulldogs are almost where they want to be.
“We’ve definitely been close [to explosive plays],” Milton said. “I feel like we can definitely bust more but I feel like we’re gonna get it more as we watch film and watch our mistakes … and get better as the year goes on.”
The Bulldogs’ rushing is overshadowed by their extraordinary passing and receiving game that has had ample success this season. Twelve of their 20 touchdowns this season have been on passing plays, and 61% of their total yards have been receiving.
“I think we’re just better right now timing, throwing the ball, spacing in routes,” Smart said after the Sept. 18 game against South Carolina. “Statistically, I was proud of our ability to run the ball … if we’re going to be an elite team, you need to be able to be pretty good at both [rushing and passing].”
Georgia will take on its biggest challenge since Clemson in No. 8 Arkansas this Saturday. The Razorbacks’ defense has proven sturdy this season, holding Texas A&M to only 272 total offensive yards, recording three sacks and nine tackles for a loss in Week 4.
Arkansas’ defense is ranked third in the SEC in yards allowed per game with 268.3. Georgia’s defensive front ranks first, with 181.8 yards per game.
Smart said that finding balance on offense is essential in defeating top teams, and in the Bulldogs’ second top-10 matchup this season, balance could affect the score.
“If you don’t run the ball successfully, it can create problems for you,” Smart said after Georgia’s victory against Vanderbilt. “We have not been as explosive in the run game as I would like to be, or as consistent as I would like to be.”
The Bulldogs’ running backs continue to improve statistically this season, but the team will not be satisfied with their progress until there are consistently explosive and “elite” plays.