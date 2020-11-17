While developments with COVID-19 could still jeopardize the game, Georgia is set to host the other SEC Bulldogs on Saturday.
“We’re just practicing for Mississippi State right now,” said sophomore linebacker Azeez Ojulari in a virtual press conference Tuesday night. “That’s a big deal. We’re just focused on them.”
Georgia’s last appearance on the gridiron in Jacksonville, Florida, saw the Gators rack up 44 points. They scored on eight of 14 meaningful drives led by quarterback Kyle Trask’s four touchdowns and 474 passing yards. Florida also posted 97 rushing yards and one score from running back Dameon Pierce.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he hasn’t seen a difference in his defense’s determination since Nov. 7. To Smart, it was physical rather than mental defeat.
“It wasn’t like they were out thinking they were going to shut people down,” Smart said. “It was good work ethic … they just didn’t play well.”
While busted pass coverages and man-to-man mismatches caused problems for Georgia two weeks ago, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach’s offense threatens to up the ante.
State has averaged fewer than 17 rush attempts per game, an advantage against a Georgia team that specializes in run defense and brings a threadbare secondary into this weekend.
Yet the strength of Georgia’s pass defense lies in its front seven, and they match favorably with a sub-par Mississippi State offensive line. Georgia is second in the SEC in total sacks with 18, and Mississippi State has allowed more than three sacks per game on average this season.
Ojulari said he hasn’t had much experience against an Air Raid offense. But as Georgia’s 2020 sack leader, he’s eager to see up to 50 pass attempts from quarterback Will Rogers. Still, he said he’s ready for whatever the Bulldogs throw at him, or don’t.
“It definitely is exciting,” Ojulari said. “But you never know what they could do … they ran the ball like 20 times one game, so you’ve got to prepare for both.”
Fellow sophomore linebacker Nakobe Dean has been a rush-specialist for Georgia this fall. Despite just 1.5 tackles for loss this season — both sacks — Dean has the most tackles on the Bulldogs’ defense with 49.
Like Ojulari, Dean said his focus on Saturday will depend on what crops up during the game.
“Whatever the gameplan is,” Dean said. “If the coaches call me to rush, then I’m going to do that. If they call me to drop back every play, then I’m going to do that.”
Smart said Mississippi State’s offense breaks the SEC mold and hinted that he plans to install some changes within Georgia’s set defensive scheme.
That could take the form of increased quarterback pressure. Smart said he noticed Mississippi State hasn’t faced a stout rush in 2020 despite its sack problem.
“I think the last four or five teams they played have rushed three [defenders] 80% of the time,” Smart said. “That ain’t necessarily what we’re going to do.”
Although Vanderbilt sacked Rogers three times last week, they hurried his throw just one additional time. With 224 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, he proved to be consistent with time in the pocket.
The more pass rushers Smart and the Bulldogs bring, however, the more opportunities for man-to-man coverage busts.
“When you talk about affecting the passer, I assure you he’s fired up when you’re rushing five or six guys, because [Mississippi State] has answers for that,” Smart said Tuesday. “They’ve got man-beaters … this is not Leach’s first rodeo.”
