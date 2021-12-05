Despite a 41-24 loss in the SEC Championship to Alabama on Saturday, Georgia is heading to the College Football Playoff. It will be the Bulldogs’ second playoff appearance in school history.
For the first time since 1960, Georgia will travel to Miami to play in the Orange Bowl.
The Bulldogs were given the three seed during Sunday’s CFP Selection Show, meaning they will face off with No. 2 Michigan on Dec. 31. The Wolverines took their first Big Ten Championship since 2004 on Saturday, defeating Iowa 42-3.
In the other playoff semifinal, No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the first playoff matchup to feature a Group of 5 team. The Crimson Tide and the Bearcats will face off on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.
Notre Dame and Ohio State were the first two teams out after being ranked No. 5 and No. 6 respectively by the committee.
The winners of each playoff semifinal will face off in Indianapolis on Jan. 10 for the CFP National Championship.