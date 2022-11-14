In their final game of the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 12:00 noon ET in Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.
The Bulldogs are fresh off of a 45-19 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past weekend in Starkville, punching their ticket to Atlanta in the SEC Championship game which will be played against the LSU Tigers on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET.
The Yellow Jackets suffered a loss to Miami last weekend, 35-14. They suit up against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill this weekend before traveling a couple miles down the road to Athens next Saturday.
The Bulldogs will make their way to Lexington, Kentucky this weekend for an SEC matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.