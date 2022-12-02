Georgia entered the 2019 SEC championship game with a tall task ahead.
Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs were staring down an undefeated LSU team, helmed by Heisman-favorite Joe Burrow and one of the most explosive offenses in college football history. The Tigers scored 726 points that year, propelled by 60 touchdown passes from their star quarterback, setting an NCAA record for the highest scoring total in a single season.
LSU dispatched Georgia through a combination of offensive firepower and a smothering defense, winning 37-10. The Bulldogs lost in the SEC title game for the second year in a row, and Georgia became just another step on the Tigers’ path to an eventual national championship victory.
Now, LSU and Georgia will meet in the SEC championship game again — the fifth time these two teams have met for this particular matchup — as the Tigers look to take down the Bulldogs once more. The only issue with that?
This isn’t 2019.
The roles of the game are reversed this time, and Georgia’s coming into the matchup with a 14-game winning streak, college football’s best defense and a championship-winning head coach. Kirby Smart is no stranger to being favored in a football game, though he’s tried to keep his team motivated against each opponent they face.
“The team has had a bullseye on about everybody we’ve played,” Smart said. “That’s our goal, is to put a bullseye on the people we play, target them, attack them.”
This week’s target is LSU, though it’s a very different team than the Bulldogs encountered in 2019. Brian Kelly has led the group to a 9-3 record during his first season as the Tigers’ head coach, despite inheriting only 39 scholarship players when he took the job in January.
LSU’s work in the offseason was one reason for the accelerated turnaround. The team brought in quarterback Jayden Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State. In his first season as signal-caller for the Tigers, he’s become the focal point of the offense. Daniels has accounted for over 3,000 yards of offense this year, including a three-game stretch where he scored 14 touchdowns and fueled LSU to the top seed in the SEC West.
The Tigers’ incoming freshman class has also been a factor in the team’s success. First-year players have made an impact up and down the roster this season. Harold Perkins is the best example of this. He currently has the third-most sacks in the SEC, leading the Tigers in the category.
Even with these changes to LSU’s framework, Kelly expressed doubts about his inaugural season with a new team.
“You have to look at the circumstances when you come into any business or organization. What’s the organizational health?” Kelly said after securing a spot in the SEC championship game. “The organizational health was such that it needed to be rebooted. That started with new coaches, new support staff. There are some circumstances where there is a transition where [winning the SEC West] could be realistic [for a new coach]. In this situation, that would not have been a realistic expectation.”
BJ Ojulari, whose brother Azeez played for Georgia until he was drafted to the NFL, is one remnant on LSU’s roster from before Kelly was hired. Ojulari is second on the team in sacks — trailing only Perkins — and he said that Kelly’s mentality has played a major role in the group’s development this season.
“We know our potential, we know what we have to do,” Ojulari said. “We’re going to keep applying his process, keep applying our process each and every week. And later on, we started to see the benefits of just locking in, everyone buying into that process.”
That buy-in has shown dividends, and now the Tigers find themselves in the SEC title game facing their biggest challenge yet. LSU has found different ways to win this season, sometimes utilizing an electric offense, sometimes relying on an opportunistic defense, and Georgia is threatening to end Kelly’s unlikely championship push.
For Georgia, Saturday’s matchup means something else, though. A loss would be disappointing — and drop the Bulldogs to a 1-4 record in the SEC championship during Smart’s tenure — though Georgia could still contend for a national championship, depending on how the College Football Playoff committee votes.
Kearis Jackson has been with the Bulldogs for five seasons now, and despite making the SEC championship four times during that stretch, he’s never won an SEC title. With that in mind, he wasn’t overly concerned with the team’s status as SEC East champions.
“I didn’t really celebrate it too much,” Jackson said after clinching the SEC East crown. “I know we’ve got bigger goals ahead of us, and I’m happy that as a team, we were able to advance to an SEC championship, but at the same time, we have bigger goals.”