Georgia’s Pro Day finally has a set date — Wednesday, March 15 — according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.
Georgia’s Pro Day has been set for Wednesday, March 15th, the first official day of NFL Free Agency.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 8, 2023
While some members of front office will be working through adding veterans, many will be on hand to see DT Jalen Carter - perhaps the best player in the draft - and others.
The announcement came the same day that the NFL Scouting Combine announced its 319 prospects, 12 of whom played for Georgia last season. The combine, an event where collegiate athletes entering the NFL draft have an opportunity to showcase their athleticism and talents in front of NFL scouts, takes place from Feb. 28 through March 6.
Several players with first-round talent, like Carter, offensive lineman Broderick Jones, tight end Darnell Washington, linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo will all be in attendance to show off to NFL scouts, all in hopes of solidifying their first-round status.
Other Bulldogs including wide receiver Kearis Jackson, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, running back Kenny McIntosh, edge/linebacker Robert Beal Jr., safety Christopher Smith, kicker Jack Podlesny and quarterback Stetson Bennett, all received invites. Each player will look to increase their draft stock and showcase their talents to NFL scouts.
All of the players listed — as well as offensive lineman Warren Ericson, who did not receive a Combine invite — will get to further showcase their talents at Georgia’s Pro Day.
The Pro Day is very similar to the combine, however instead of each player participating in drills other coaches draw up, they work alongside the school’s own coaches to develop a showcase of their skills. Many drills, like the 40-yard dash, may be present in both events, but other unique showcases will be present.
Georgia won’t be the only one that may feature at its Pro Day. Last season, three players from different schools participated in Georgia’s Pro Day. Illinois defensive back Prather Hudson, who played for Georgia from 2016-2020, Washington State running back Deon McIntosh, who is the brother of Kenny McIntosh and Mercer offensive lineman Jason Poe were all players that did not play for UGA in the 2021-2022 season.
None were selected in the draft, but Poe, after an impressive Pro Day performance, landed on the San Francisco 49ers roster as an undrafted free agent. He joined the practice squad, before signing a futures deal after the 49ers lost in the playoffs.
Georgia’s 2022 draft class, which featured a record-breaking 15 total players drafted and five in the first round, cemented its talent at the combine and at Georgia’s Pro Day. Time will tell if Georgia’s 2023 class can do the same.