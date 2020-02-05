Georgia officially added its second running back to the 2020 recruiting class with four-star signee Daijun Edwards.
He is rated as the No. 21 running back in the class according to the 247Sports Composite and enters with good size for the position at 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds.
Edwards took an official visit to Florida State on Jan. 17 and then to Georgia on Jan. 24. He committed to the Bulldogs on Jan. 30, giving the Bulldogs the No. 1 class heading into signing day on Wednesday.
He comes from Colquitt County High School, where he rushed for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries in his senior season. Throughout his high school career, he totaled 4,413 rushing yards and 64 rushing touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
