For the first time, Georgia soccer is participating in a fully competitive spring season.
Normally, the NCAA soccer championship tournament would be held in the fall, but the NCAA announced last fall the 2020-21 edition of the tournament will be held in the spring. Because of that, head coach Billy Lesense has to navigate the spring season differently than previous years.
The purpose of spring is normally to develop players. After a congested fall season, coaches in the spring focus on developing players and figuring out how the team will play without the seniors that normally leave the team after the fall season. It’s a time to try new tactics and formations, if necessary.
However, this season has a very different complexion in terms of personnel on the roster and competitive play.
“Everybody is kinda torn between developing, seeing what pieces you'll be replacing,” Lesense said. “For the first time, this is a spring championship segment to the NCAA.”
The postseason championship tournament will also look different. Only 48 teams, as opposed to the traditional 64, will be able to qualify for the NCAA championship.
The NCAA also granted eligibility extensions for the seniors. This means that current seniors could play for another season or choose to finish their Georgia career at the conclusion of the spring season. Others went the traditional route and finished their playing career last fall.
One of those seniors who didn’t return for the spring was a key and consistent starter for four years in the back line. Caroline Chipman, a former center back, completed her undergraduate coursework last fall and is now pursuing a masters degree in accounting.
The defensive focus going forward now is to integrate a new starter into the backline to replace Chipman and play with centerbacks Kayla Bruster and Cecily Stoute, along with goalkeeper Emory Wegener.
“That in itself has created an opportunity for someone else to step in and play across that backline,” Lesense said. “We’re working on getting that group as familiar with some of our other current players on the roster, as Chipman stepped away.”
The team will mostly be traveling for their spring games, though the Bulldogs’ games against Ole Miss, Florida and NC State will be played out at neutral venues.
Georgia has already hosted Kennesaw State University, though that matchup was only a scrimmage. The only competitive home game of the season falls on April 3 when the Bulldogs take on Wake Forest.