Georgia soccer’s schedule for the 2021 was announced last Thursday by head coach Billy Lesesne.
The 26th season of soccer at Georgia will open at Duke on Aug. 10. The Bulldogs finished with five wins, seven losses and three draws for the 2020-21 season and will look to have a bounce back season in 2021.
Georgia will then play eight consecutive home games, including five to finish out the month of August. The Bulldogs will face Kennesaw State on Aug. 14, Gonzaga on Aug. 22, Georgia State on Aug. 26 and Belmont on Aug. 29.
Georgia opens up the month of September with three more home games. The Bulldogs face Clemson on Sept. 2. The team will then honor its seniors and face Wofford on Sept. 5 before taking on Presbyterian College on Sept. 9. Nonconference play wraps up with a road game against College of Charleston on Sept. 12.
Conference play will alternate between home and away games, beginning with Georgia traveling to Auburn to face the Tigers on Sept. 17. Georgia then returns to Athens to take on Mississippi State on Sept. 23 followed by a road game at LSU on Sept. 26 to wrap up September’s matchups.
The Bulldogs open the final month of regular season action with a home game against Arkansas Razorbacks on Oct. 3 followed by a road game against Missouri on Oct. 7. Georgia then returns to Athens to take on Kentucky on Oct. 10 before traveling to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks on Oct. 15.
The final three games of the regular season will feature a home matchup against Florida on Oct. 21, a road game against Tennessee on Oct. 24 and the final home game of the regular season against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28.
The SEC Soccer Tournament then begins on Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 7.