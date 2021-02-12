Georgia soccer announced its plans for a seven-game spring schedule Thursday afternoon. Despite playing against SEC opponents only in the fall of 2020, the Bulldogs will advance into this year with games against teams across three conferences.
“As a program, we are excited to play a competitive spring 2021 season,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “Our players and staff continue to take intentional actions of the [University of Georgia] Athletic Association’s COVID-19 protocols to allow us to play this season in such a challenging time. Our ambitious and challenging schedule reflects the character our program is trying to build and I expect to see continued growth this spring.”
The Bulldogs will start the spring season at home on Feb. 28 when they face in-state opponent Georgia State.
They will then spend the month of March on the road, taking on Ole Miss on March 1 in Montevallo, Alabama, then traveling to nearby Auburn to face the Tigers on March 13. This will mark the third meeting of Georgia and Auburn over the last year, the most recent being Auburn knocking the Bulldogs out of the SEC Tournament in November to end their fall season.
Georgia will continue its road campaign on March 20 with a game against No. 5 Clemson before traveling to Atlanta to face Florida on March 28.
The Bulldogs will return to Jack Turner Stadium in Athens on April 3 to face Wake Forest before going back on the road to finish the spring season against NC State on April 11 in Charlotte.
Before departing the SEC Tournament, Georgia went 2-4-2 in the fall’s conference-only schedule.