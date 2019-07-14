The University of Georgia soccer team announced its schedule for the upcoming 2019 season on Thursday, July 11.
Before the season officially begins, the Bulldogs will host a Red and Black Scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 10 and welcome Duke for a friendly on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Turner Soccer Complex.
The 2019 season kicks off on the road at Purdue on Aug. 22 before the Bulldogs’ home opener on Aug. 25 against Binghamtom at 1 p.m.
“We are excited about our 2019 schedule,” Georgia soccer head coach Billy Lesesne said. “This schedule balances different styles of play with teams from several different conferences. We start the season with a road trip to Purdue that should immediately challenge us and help prepare us for the rigors of the SEC season. We are looking forward to playing in front of Dawg Nation with some exciting opponents at home as well.”
Georgia will host the Bulldog Classic featuring Virginia Tech, Maryland and Auburn. The Bulldogs face Virginia Tech on Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. and Maryland on Sunday, Sept. 1 at 12 p.m.
Georgia then hits the road to face Belmont on Sept. 5 and Clemson on Sept. 8 before playing two in-state rivals, Georgia Southern on Sept. 13 at home and Georgia State on Sept. 15 in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs open conference play against South Carolina on Sept. 19 on the road and then finish off the non-conference schedule with Furman on Sept. 22 at home.
Georgia’s Southeastern Conference home opener is against LSU on Thursday, Sept. 26. The Bulldogs will also welcome Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Florida to the Turner Soccer Complex. Georgia’s SEC road matches include Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
The full schedule can be found here.
