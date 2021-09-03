Heading into Georgia’s matchup against No. 15 Clemson on Thursday, head coach Billy Lesesne and his players understood how big of a test the matchup would be for the Bulldogs. Georgia had failed to beat Clemson every season since 2015 and the last time the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers was in 2009.
Georgia beat Clemson 3-1 on Thursday marking their first win over a ranked opponent since 2015, when Georgia defeated Auburn 1-0.
“I hope that it confirms the hard work that we've been putting in,” Lesesne said. “We were in the meeting room for the first time as a team Aug. 2, so we've been at this a month and to see the growth of the teams made and this was a good measuring stick … of how much we've grown and how much we've really worked on the offensive side of things.
“To measure yourself against a really good team like Clemson, and really come through that test today says a lot about the confidence of this team. I think now the challenge is can we continue to press forward and improve on the performance we had tonight.”
The two opening Georgia goals, both scored by graduate student Mollie Belisle, were set up by crosses from the wide spaces, which Lesesne identified as a key area of the field heading into the match. Junior Mallie McKenzie and senior Dani Murguia provided the assists, while freshman substitute Danielle Lewin completed the comeback in front of 647 fans at Turner Soccer Complex.
Georgia didn’t just scrape by either. They created 17 shots to Clemson’s 14, though the Bulldogs were not clinical with their finishing. Despite winning 3-1, Georgia only put four on target while Clemson put eight on target, highlighting senior goalkeeper Emory Wegener’s contribution to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Tigers. Wegener was credited with seven saves.
Those goals scored by Belisle and Lewin held more significance than simply beating a ranked opponent for the first time since 2015. Belisle’s two goals moved her to joint top of the nation’s goalscoring charts with seven, while Lewin’s goal moved her to joint second in the nation with five on the season.
“I don’t have words,” Belisle said. “ I always tell my team, ‘Without them I would not be scoring goals.’ Without their support, without everything that they do for me… We're all leading goalscorers.”
Nobody knew how important the result was more so than the players, who ran onto the field at the full time whistle to celebrate the historic win.
For roughly eleven minutes, it seemed the victory would go to the Tigers, who opened the scoring in the fifth minute. For McKenzie, the team’s starting right wingback, that goal didn’t shock the system and she was determined to turn the game around.
“It was one of those moments where I was like, ‘we're not losing,’” McKenzie said. “I had a feeling that ‘there is no way we're losing, I'm so confident’ and then the ball came to me and the outside defender didn't step to me … and Mollie was just in the perfect spot and had a great header.”
Georgia has also shown throughout the season that the team can score goals. The Bulldogs have already scored more goals this season (22) than the entirety of last season (18). They have already made a “next step” by showing they can score against the big teams with the win over Clemson, but the Bulldogs will look to ride the momentum for the rest of the season into SEC play, which begins against Auburn on Sept. 17.