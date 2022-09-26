The Georgia soccer team earned its first victory in Gainesville, Florida, on Sunday, defeating Florida 3-0.
The Bulldogs continued their dominance on defense, holding the Gators to only four shots all game while taking 19 themselves.
There were plentiful opportunities for Georgia to score in the first half, but Florida’s defense held strong.
Georgia kept attacking and eventually sophomore forward Joyelle Washington scored on a header on a pass from senior midfielder Mallie McKenzie in the 59th minute to give the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead.
Junior defender Madison Haugen had two assists in a span of five minutes. The first assist was to junior defender Taylor Rish, while the second assist came from sophomore Rebecca Womer’s first career goal. Haugen leads the team with six total assists on the year.
“We were just trying to go out and play hard,” Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine said following the match. “We’re just trying to go out and do what we do. It’s hard to believe that we’ve never won here, but I’m excited to start off with this group starting off and understanding what it feels like to win here and what it takes to win here.”
Georgia was given many opportunities to extend its lead in the second half, but could not take advantage due to Florida’s excellent defense.
The Bulldogs return home to take on the No. 6-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at the Turner Soccer Complex on Friday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m..