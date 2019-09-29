The Georgia soccer team capitalized on offensive chances Sunday evening to defeat Missouri 5-1 at Walton Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.
The Bulldogs are now 1-1-1 in the SEC after dropping their first conference match to South Carolina last week and tying LSU Thursday night. Sunday’s game contrasts Georgia’s offensively frustrating matchup with LSU, as the Bulldogs were able to clench a deciding win against Missouri.
Georgia’s five goals came from four different rotating forwards. Sophomore Dani Marguia earned the lead early with an upper 90 goal in the 18th minute. The Tigers responded two minutes later with a goal of their own to even the score.
The Bulldogs then took advantage of a Missouri foul, earning a free kick on the left side of the box. Freshman forward Ashley Andersen found Reagan Glisson’s serve to head the ball in for a goal in the 29th minute, securing back a Georgia lead.
Sunday’s game saw much more success in shooting chances than Thursday night’s tie against LSU, where only one of 34 Bulldog shots found the back of the net. In the 5-1 win over the Tigers, Georgia took 13 shots, 11 of which were on frame.
"That was a great game and I am proud of this team," head coach Billy Lesesne said. "It was a great response today, coming off a tough game against LSU where we had a lot of chances and didn't take advantage of those.”
Missouri had another chance to equalize in the 63rd minute with a penalty kick by Sarah Luebbert, but the shot was saved by Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener to keep the Bulldogs ahead.
Georgia punctuated on its win in the time remaining as senior Daria Stan earned her first goal of the season four minutes later. Stan’s cross into the box deflected off the goal frame and behind Missouri goalkeeper Peyton Bauman for a 3-1 lead.
Forward Chloe Chapman secured the last two goals for the Bulldogs within minutes of each other to close out the defeat of the Tigers. The freshman first outran her defender and lofted the ball over Bauman into the net for her first goal, then cut past Bauman and defender Anna Frick to pass the ball into an open goal to earn her second goal of the night. This is the second time Chapman has secured a brace in her first season as a Bulldog, and she continues to lead the team in goals scored.
“I am excited to train again this week and keep improving as a group,” Lesesne said. “We are starting to see some continued growth in this team."
Georgia soccer will return to Athens to take on No. 15 Vanderbilt on Friday, Oct. 4.
