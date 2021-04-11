Georgia soccer beat NC State 1-0 in its final game on Sunday. The Bulldogs finished the year on a three-game unbeaten streak and a two-game winning streak to end the season with a record of 5-7-3.
"This was a very good result against a talented North Carolina State team," said Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne.
NC State had the slight edge in both shots and shots on goal in the first half but neither team could find the opening goal in the first 45 mins as the score was 0-0 at halftime.
The Bulldogs got the first goal in the 53rd minute as Cecily Stoute ran down the right side before assisting the ball to Dani Murguia for her first goal of the season.
Georgia kept NC State out of its net and won the game with the lone goal. NC State struggled to score as the Wolfpack couldn't find the back of the net with any of their 10 shots compared to the seven shots from Georgia.
"[I’m] extremely proud of the commitment from this group not only today but all year long,” Lesesne said. “I've enjoyed the journey with this team and feel excited about our growth."
Mollie Belisle led the team in goals this season with six and Mallie McKenzie led the team in assists with six as well. Junior Abby Boyan led the team in minutes played with 1,412 as a midfielder.
The Bulldogs had a strong start and end to their season but lost seven of eight games in the middle, ending the season at 5-7-3.