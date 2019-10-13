Georgia soccer came back from a goal down to beat Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon at the Turner Soccer Complex, 2-1.
After a scoreless first half with multiple chances on goal for each team, the Bulldogs and Rebels fought for the lead in the second half in Athens during Georgia’s annual “Kick for a Cure” match in support of the fight against breast cancer.
In the 55th minute, the Rebels connected multiple passes in a row in the Bulldogs half that led to an easy goal for Haleigh Stackpole in front of goal. Stackpole slipped the ball past Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener on the left side to give Ole Miss the goal.
Georgia trailed for 16 minutes before a goal from Reagan Glisson tied the game against the Rebels.
“Most of my goals come from the corners of me turning people, so I was definitely looking for the shot,” Glisson said. “Once we scored it showed everyone that were just as in this game as much as they were, so I think that helped everyone’s level rise.”
The Bulldogs’ offensive momentum carried quickly after the restart as freshman forward Chloe Chapman took the ball into the box for a shot and was fouled by Ole Miss’ Sydney Michalak. Sophomore Dani Murguia stepped up to take the penalty kick and slid it past the Rebels’ goalkeeper Ashley Orkus to give Georgia the lead in the 72nd minute.
“I was really confident,” said Murguia. “We had so much momentum right after scoring that goal and already had so many chances in the second half. I think when we got that PK I just had a really good feeling that no matter who took it we were gonna get that point that we needed to get ahead.”
The remainder of the game saw high intensity from both teams’ offense as the Rebels tried to tie back the game and the Bulldogs looked to extend their lead, but the score remained 2-1.
This is Georgia’s first win in three games after falling to both Vanderbilt and Tennessee 1-0 in their last SEC games. Ole Miss came to Athens coming off of a win against No. 11 Florida.
Sunday’s match almost seemed to follow the trend of back-to-back losses with an early second-half goal scored against the Bulldogs. Glisson’s goal gave Georgia a different type of momentum needed to complete the comeback against Ole Miss.
“I wanted to see the same resolve and the same desire that we put out there,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “I know we were frustrated after Thursday night not getting the result. We continued to battle back and be resilient. I think it’s difficult to go down a goal, especially in the second half in this league, and fight to come back and get three points. [I’m] really proud of this team and their response.”
