Georgia soccer defeated Ole Miss 1-0 in the Bulldogs' final home game of the season.
The Bulldogs’ offense and defense were strong tonight, keeping the ball out of the Rebels’ side of the field and kept consistent pressure on their defense.
“I liked the performance tonight,” head coach Keidane McAlpine said. “And if we can bottle this up and take it on the road with us, I think we'll see some good soccer and just good competition.”
After a scoreless first half, Georgia’s pressure opened up an opportunity. In the 48th minute, with both teams crowded around the Ole Miss goal, a shot from junior forward Tori Penn was blocked. However, this gave sophomore forward Joyelle Washington an opportunity for what became a game-winning goal, one she gladly took.
“It was just like a last ditch effort, keep the ball alive type of scenario,” Washington said. “I knew that we really needed a goal. That's something that we talked about at halftime, so it was just being in the right place at the right time and putting the ball on the back of the net when my team needed it most.”
While Georgia didn’t take a record number of shots, it outpaced Ole Miss 18 shots to seven. Ole Miss still took advantage of the few shots they had, with four shots on goal, only two less than Georgia’s six.
The Georgia offense has relied on two of its defenders. Graduate Cecily Stoute and junior Madison Haugen have opened several offensive opportunities. Placed on both edges of the field, Stoute and Haugen, who has executed this the best, utilize their speed to flip the field and apply pressure to their opponent.
The team limited several shots, which allowed freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown to have an easier day. Brown made her second start and received her second shutout performance on the season, with four saves in the match.
While the SEC is known as one of, if not the most physical conferences, Ole Miss was particularly physical in the match.
The Rebels had no problem grabbing jerseys or getting a little rough. They ended the game with 13 fouls. It dwarfs the Bulldogs’ five total fouls.
“They're definitely physical [and] they're dirty sometimes,” graduate forward Abby Boyan said. “They're a kick-and-run type team, so they're not afraid to put a body on you. I feel like to hang with them, you have to do the same thing. You chose to play in the SEC, that's just the league.”
Boyan now approaches history. After tying the all-time starts record previously set by Carrie Patterson, who played from 2006-2009, Boyan now sits one away.
“I actually had no idea,” Boyan said. “I figured it was coming soon because of the COVID year. But it means a lot that the old coaching staff and now these coaching staff that they trust me to start every game and provide for the team.”
With Georgia’s final two games being away, this was Boyan’s, as well as the other seniors’ final time in front of the home fans at Turner Soccer Complex.
“Every field I've been to, I think Turner's the best atmosphere,” Boyan said. “The fans, the field conditions. I picked this school when I was a sophomore in high school, and I have never regretted it. And I'm just happy to end it with a great group of girls.”
With hopes of breaking records and NCAA tournament aspirations, the Bulldogs now set out on the road to finish out the season. They face Kentucky on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.