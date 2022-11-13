The seventh-seeded Georgia Bulldogs welcomed the Samford Bulldogs to the Turner Soccer Complex on Nov. 11 and defeated them 2-0 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Coming into the game, Samford had only allowed more than one goal once this regular season. The team was going to make it hard for UGA to win this game.
“Made us a little nervous, I’m not going to lie, but credit goes to these women,” said head coach Keidane McAlpine.
Graduate forward Dani Murgia opened the scoring for the Bulldogs in the tenth minute as junior defender Madison Haugen delivered a beautiful pass across the field to Murguia, who then headed the ball past the keeper giving UGA the early 1-0 lead.
“It meant so much to be able to do that for my team,” Murguia said. “Madison (Haugen) is so reliable. I just told myself to get in the box. She had an amazing cross. All I had to do was just tap it in.”
A couple of minutes later, Murguia appeared to have scored another goal going back to back, but it was called back due to an offsides call against Georgia.
Georgia had a plentiful amount of opportunities to score but could not capitalize until sophomore defender Jessie Dunn scored on a ricochet off of a Samford defender and lofted the ball past the keeper's head extending Georgia’s lead to 2-0.
“That was my first goal, so it was a little exciting,” said Dunn. “My role on corners is basically not to let them counter, so I stay at the top of the box. When it was bouncing, I just knew that I didn’t want that girl to kick it and possibly counter. I don’t really know what happened, but it went in.”
The second half was filled with some excellent saves and Samford nearly made a comeback but with freshman Jordan Brown keeping, she kept Georgia in the game.
“In the second half, I think we held our own,” Brown said. “It got a little frantic, but in the end, we held down. We wanted to get a shutout, and the defense did a really good job.”
Georgia outshot Samford in the first half 10-3 and Samford outshot UGA in the second half 11-4. Six out of Georgia’s 14 shots were on goal while four out of Samford's 14 shots were on target.
“The goal when we got here was to have a night like this, was to get these seniors to the NCAAs, and to play at home and allow these fans to experience the NCAAs as well,” McAlpine said. “I want to thank them.”
Georgia will advance to the second round and face North Carolina on Thursday, November 17th.