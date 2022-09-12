After another impressive display of intensity and composure, Georgia soccer closed out its non-conference slate with a win on Sunday, defeating South Florida 2-0 at the Turner Soccer Complex.
The Bulldogs earned their fifth straight win against the Bulls, and having scored 15 goals in their past four matches while keeping clean sheets in all of those games, the Bulldogs came in on a roll. Rwo seniors made all the difference for Georgia on Senior Day, as midfielder Mallie McKenzie and forward Dani Murguia lifted Georgia to victory with goals on either side of halftime.
"I thought our competitive level and spirit was fantastic," said Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine following the victory. "Coming off Thursday where I thought North Florida outcompeted us, it was important for us to come out and set a tone… and I thought we brought it. I thought that was the biggest difference in the game for us."
Since two early defeats in the season, including one to the defending national champion Florida State Seminoles, McAlpine has righted the ship and gotten the Bulldogs playing a very nice brand of soccer. After a rocky showing against North Florida Thursday, McAlpine’s coaching influence showed once again on Sunday.
The game started off very end-to-end, with both defenses blocking shot efforts in the opening minutes. Following an up-and-down first 15 minutes where South Florida registered 3 shots to Georgia’s 2, the Bulldogs found their rhythm. They opened the scoring in the 21st minute, as Dasia Torbert found McKenzie, her midfield counterpart, in the box, who finished far-post to give Georgia the lead. It was McKenzie’s third straight game with a goal, and she became just the 12th player in program history to achieve that feat.
Following the goal, the Georgia defense performed brilliantly, not allowing another shot in the first half as Georgia continued pressing. An off-target effort from Georgia substitute Joyelle Washington was the best chance for either side as the first 45 minutes came to a close.
The Bulldogs started out strong from the first whistle in the second half, as defender Madison Haugen had a shot opportunity just a minute into the half that she fired wide. Torbert had a shot opportunity of her own just a minute later that was saved by South Florida goalkeeper Sydney Martinez.
The Bulls’ back line continued to be busy with attacking play, as the Bulldogs forced four saves in the opening period of the second half. But the pressure finally paid off, as a nice pass from Torbert found midfielder Dani Murguia in the box, who took a touch and fired home from inside the 18-yard box to give Georgia their second goal.
Following five more shots from the Bulldogs, South Florida’s Madison Schwartzenberger forced the first save of the day from Georgia goalkeeper Liz Beardsley with three minutes to play. Beardsley made another stop with a minute to play, but that was the most the UGA defense allowed in the second half, as the Bulls mustered just five shots in the game and just two of them on target
Following a 6-2 record in non-conference play, Georgia will open SEC play next Friday, September 16 at 8 p.m. as they travel to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies. The Bulldogs will then return home on Thursday, Sept. 22 for their SEC home opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7 p.m.