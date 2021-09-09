The Georgia soccer team defeated Presbyterian 5-1 to cap off its eight-game, season-opening homestand at the Turner Soccer Complex on Thursday.
Freshman Danielle Lewin scored a brace, including the opening goal, while sophomore Madison Haugen, junior Mallie Mckenzie and freshman Faith Ferrer each added goals of their own. Presbyterian scored one goal at the end of the match. Tonight’s win moves the Bulldog’s record to 6-1 on the season.
Despite Georgia’s impressive scoring form and the final scoreline, the Bulldogs finishing on the night was not up to its usual standard during the first half. The 33 minutes before the Bulldogs scored against Presbyterian was the longest the team had to wait this season before scoring an opening goal.
“I thought in the first half we struggled a little from an execution standpoint in the final third,” said Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne. “At halftime we said ‘We’ve been here before, we just need to continue to execute and be a little bit more precise in the final third.’ Those first ten minutes of the second half were pretty critical.”
Lewin opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after picking up the ball in the midfield, combining with a teammate and creating space for herself to take a shot. She then tucked the ball into the bottom left corner.
Before Lewin’s goal, the Bulldog amassed 16 shots without scoring a goal. Despite not starting a game for the Bulldogs this season, Lewin now has seven goals to her name.
“I say it's just easier to read the game and see what I need to do to score when I come in,” Lewin said. “It's just exciting because I'm so young I guess, to score first. It's a different change of energy coming into the game. That’s why I … like my role. After the first 20 minutes or so, I’m able to come in [and] do what I can to help the team.”
The Blue Hose truly threatened the Bulldogs on one occasion in the first half through a counter attack. Presbyterian finished the first half with only one shot, while Georgia finished with 21.
Georgia doubled its lead five minutes into the second half through McKenzie’s strike that flew over Presbytrian goalkeeper Megan Serrano. The Bulldogs scored the third goal in the 51st minute after graduate Mollie Belisle sent a deft chip into the wide right channel. Mckenzie then sent in a grounded cross that made its way to Haugen. It was both Mckenzie’s and Haugen’s first career goals for the Bulldogs.
Lewin added another for the Bulldogs in the 66th minute, connecting with Abby Boyan’s cross right in front of the Presbyterian goal line. That goal marked Lewin’s seventh goal of the season, leaving her only two goals behind Belisle, who is the team’s leading goalscorer with nine.
Ferrer scored the last goal for the Bulldogs in the 83rd minute by placing the ball into the bottom right corner from inside the Presbyteran penalty area. She was the third Bulldog to score a first career goal for Georgia on the night.
Before it was all said and done, Presbyterian’s Sarah Dieffenderfer scored the last goal of the match in the 87th minute to erase Georgia’s clean sheet.
Georgia soccer takes to the road for its first away match on Sunday to take on College of Charleston. That matchup is the last non-SEC matchup of the season for the Bulldogs before they take on Auburn on Sept. 17.