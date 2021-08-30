Heading into Georgia soccer’s matchup against Belmont on Sunday, Georgia ranked second in the nation with 14 goals, tied with Tennessee, and seventh in the nation on a goals-per-game basis with 4.6 goals per game.
The Bulldogs only improved those stats after the final whistle at the Turner Soccer Complex in a dominant performance from head coach Billy Lesesne’s team. Georgia scored five goals while keeping Belmont off the scoreboard entirely. The Bruins failed to break down the Bulldogs’ backline, only managing to take four shots to Georgia’s 28.
“I think our distribution out of the back … is super important and they're doing a really good job of connecting up the field, and providing width, so that we can get at them wide,” said freshman Morgan Hart. “Then our attack from inside to outside back in has been super, super beneficial for us.”
As has been the trend this season, Georgia scored through various players that were in the starting lineup and those who came off the bench. Senior Dani Murguia, sophomore Tori Penn, freshman Danielle Lewin, graduate student Mollie Belisle and Hart contributed the goals for the Bulldogs. It was Hart's first goal for Georgia.
Murguia and Belisle started for the Bulldogs while Penn, Lewin and Hart came onto the field as substitutes before scoring goals.
“I think that the strength of the team is the team and I think the players are really bought into that,” Lesesne said. “We have some players that are … falling into rotations that come into games, fresh and excited about being opportunistic and creating scoring opportunities.”
In order to go forward and create as many chances as the Bulldogs have this season without giving away goals — Georgia soccer has taken 93 shots while keeping its opponents to only 28 across four games — the defensive aspects of the team need to be present. Georgia now has an average of 4.75 goals per game while only conceding 1.25 goals per game.
“Having forwards that are primed and ready to play their part is really important and I think, it's all backed up by the way that we defend," Lesesne said. "If we defend well, it creates more possessions for us and if we can capitalize on some of those possessions.”
The Bulldogs also have made a point of improving on set pieces, both on the attack and on the defense. Georgia scored three goals off set pieces against Belmont, which is what ultimately made the difference when the scoreline was 0-0.
“We've definitely been working on both attacking and defending set pieces because those can really change a game, because once you get into the competitive games, there's not always a good amount of chances in the run of play so converting on set pieces is really important,” said freshman defender Jessie Dunn. “We have a goal each game to convert a set piece, so that's something we really pride ourselves on and I think that we've been doing good so far.”
Dunn assisted Penn’s goal right before halftime, sending a free kick into the Belmont penalty area onto Penn’s head and marking Dunn’s first goal contribution to the team.
“It was a crazy feeling,” Dunn said. “Typically, Kayla [Bruster] takes the … free kicks and I guess they wanted her in the box, so giving them giving me that opportunity and trusting me was really special.”
The Bulldogs scored twice off corner kicks and twice from open play, highlighting Georgia’s ability to score in different ways.
Georgia soccer has its toughest matchup of the season thus far on Thursday when Clemson comes to Athens. Clemson is ranked No. 9 in the nation and is the first ranked opponent Georgia has faced this season.