Georgia soccer beat Wofford 5-0 on senior night with three goals coming from seniors Abby Boyan and Dani Murguia. Graduate Mollie Belisle scored two goals in the Bulldogs' win. Her two-goal performance put her in sole possession of the national lead for goals scored as she was tied for the lead at the start of the game.
“I'm literally in awe,” Belisle said. “I have no words again, I give all the credit to my teammates, they're the reason I came back here. The reason I pushed myself and kept my head up personally so it's honestly an insane feeling. I'm like, shocked.”
Boyan and Murguia along with fellow seniors Kristen Edmond, Weldon Kolker, Hale Otto, Bella Ponzi, Cecily Stoute and Emory Wegener were all honored before the game for the work and accomplishments they achieved while at the program.
Boyan opened the scoring, curling in a left-footed shot from outside the box as the ball hit the post and went in, giving Georgia a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.
“I had open space in the field and I just took a touch and shot it,” Boyan said. “I thought I was going wide for a good portion of the time it was in the air but it hit the post and went in.”
The Bulldogs dominated the first half with 24 shots, 10 being on target, as Wofford had two shots with none on target. However, Georgia went into the locker room up one as the Bulldogs struggled to convert those chances into goals as Wofford’s goalkeeper Maria Mon had nine saves in the first 45 minutes.
“That's gonna happen in the season,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “Every half isn't going to be your best, but the beauty of the game is you've got 45 minutes to go out and change that”
Georgia came out firing after the half as they scored four goals in 10 minutes just after halftime. The first came in the 47th minute as Stoute played a pass through the legs of a Wofford defender and found Boyan on the edge of the six-yard box. Boyan took a touch and shot, finding the corner after a slight touch off the keeper’s cleat to make it 2-0.
Boyan scored her third and fourth goals of the season, along with her team-leading six assists. She is currently tied with Dani Murguia for the team lead in goal contributions with 10 goals and assists.
The third and fourth goals of the game came from Belisle as she powered a shot into the left side of the goal from a Boyan assist in the 48th minute. Belisle then headed in a goal from a Madison Haugen cross to put the Bulldogs up 4-0 in the 52nd minute.
In the 55th minute, another senior got on the goal sheet as Murguia headed in a cross from Mallie McKenzie, putting the Bulldogs up 5-0.
This was Georgia’s fourth win in a row and they look to continue the streak when the Bulldogs play Presbyterian this Thursday at home.