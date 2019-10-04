The Georgia soccer team fell to Vanderbilt 1-0 Friday night at the Turner Soccer Complex. The game was scoreless until the 52nd minute when Madi Allen scored for Vanderbilt.
Despite the loss, head coach Billy Lesesne said he was happy with the team’s effort and that he thinks the team is maturing and improving throughout the season.
“I thought we fought the entire time, created some decent opportunities,” Lesesne said. “And again, I think if we get that kind of resolve and that kind of battle we'll put ourselves in a great place in this league."
At home against LSU on Sept. 26, Georgia had 34 shots with 18 on goal. Friday night, the team only took six shots with four on goal. Senior Daria Stan said part of this inconsistency comes from playing against different teams. She felt that Vanderbilt put a lot of pressure on the team as compared to other opponents this season.
“You can’t get 35 shots every single game,” Stan said. “You just gotta make the most of what you have.”
Stan said that the fix for this inconsistent offense is for the team to “stick to what they know,” including keeping the ball on the ground, finding wide backs in the channels and focusing on key details.
Two of Georgia’s shots came from freshman forward Haley Sorrell, only one of which was on goal. Sorrell’s first shot was 33rd minute and was wide right of the goal while the second was taken in the 39th minute and saved by Vanderbilt keeper Lauren Demarchi.
The Bulldogs have six days until they travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. In that time, Lesesne hopes to get the team rested.
“[Saturday]’s a recovery day for us. Sunday we’ll be off. Monday off,” Lesesne said. “First time this season we’ve had two days off, so they can catch up some academically. Hopefully their bodies will rest a little bit. We’ll train Tuesday and Wednesday and head over [to] play Tennessee then.”
