Georgia soccer defeated College of Charleston 1-0 in the Bulldogs’ first game away from home this season Sunday afternoon. The win extends the Bulldogs’ winning streak to six games as they close out their non-conference schedule and look forward to SEC play.
"This is a great way to wrap up our pre-SEC season," said head coach Billy Lesesne. “I'm proud of our team getting the shutout and the win, and we're preparing now for Auburn on Friday night."
Georgia was able to get plenty of shots off as they outshot Charleston 19 to 4, but Charleston goalkeeper Meredith Holton kept her side in the game with 11 saves on the day.
The game was scoreless at halftime as the Bulldogs didn’t score in the first half for the first time this season despite six shots on target.
The Bulldogs found their breakthrough in the 52nd minute as Mollie Belisle scored her 10th goal of the season from a Dani Murguia assist. The goal puts Belisle back in front as the leading goalscorer in the nation and makes her the first Bulldog to score 10 goals in a season since Marion Crowder in 2013.
Georgia’s defense was able to keep the clean sheet and secure the win to move to 7-1 on the season.
"To come out of this part of the season at 7-1, to get a tough road win under our belt against a good Charleston team, I think it says a lot for the team's continued growth,” Lesesne said. “We didn't cash in on as many scoring opportunities today, but we finished one and kept the score where we needed it to be.”
The Bulldogs start their SEC schedule this Friday away from home against No. 10 Auburn.