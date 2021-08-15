Georgia soccer defeated Kennesaw State 6-0 in the Bulldogs’ second and final exhibition matchup at the Turner Soccer Complex on Saturday. The Bulldogs’ exhibition win over the Owls is Georgia’s first positive result in an eight game homestand to open the 2022 season.
A pair of first half goals from freshman Danielle Lewin opened the scoring, while sophomore Tori Penn, senior Dani Murguia, graduate Mollie Belisle and freshman Chandler Kelley scored in the second half to deliver the win to the Bulldogs.The Bulldogs finished the 2020-21 season with a 5-7-3, 2-3-2 record.
“[The result] certainly gives a boost from an offensive standpoint,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “In the preseason, we worked pretty much on a lot of our defensive shape and then after Duke we flipped the page and started working on the attacking side. After a couple of days of training, to get into an exhibition and create scoring chances, and obviously we finished several, it was a good boost to our confidence.”
The Bulldogs didn’t wait long to open the scoring. In the 28th minute, Lewin scored the opening goal for the Bulldogs, converting a shot from the top of the box. Just minutes later, Lewin extended the score to put the Bulldogs 2-0 over the Owls.
“[Playing at home in front of the fans] was so exciting,” Lewin said. “I loved having family there and people supporting us.”
At the end of the first half, the Bulldogs had outshot the Owls 10-2, putting five shots on target while Georgia’s defense ensured Kennesaw failed to put on target in the first half. That dominance continued to unfold throughout the match, with Georgia outshooting Kennesaw State with 23 shots and putting 12 of them on target. At the other end of the field, Georgia’s defense kept Kennesaw State to only five shots, one of which was on target. Goalkeeper Emory Wegener managed to push that effort wide for a corner kick to preserve the clean sheet.
The Bulldogs continued to put the pressure on Kennesaw with another pair of goals scored by Mollie Belisle and Murgia in the 68th and 69th minutes respectively to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 4-0.
Kenny added on another goal in the 78th minute for the Bulldogs and Penn scored the sixth and final goal in the 85th minute, going on a mazy run that dropped both a defender and Kennesaw State goalkeeper Dylan Pixton to the ground.
Two freshmen, midfielder Isabella Muzzolini and defender Jessie Dunn, started the exhibition match, while three of Georgia’s six goals came from freshmen. It was a strong showing from the newest class of freshman, but the team is still working on building an understanding of how the team will play under Lesesne.
“It’s a personality that the players are currently developing,” Lesesne said. “Getting comfortable with how we can combine and play with each other, I think is important. You could see a lot of that coming together today, and again we rotated a lot of players and some of the central themes were the spaces we want to attack and play in, regardless of the players, they were still following through on the themes we worked on during the week.”
Lesesne hopes his team can finish in the top four of the SEC and host a playoff match come the end of the season.
“They want a seed or a bye in the first round of the SEC tournament,” Lesesne said. “To do that, you want to finish in the top four of the SEC and I think that’s where we would like to finish so we get that bye. Finish in the top four of the SEC and host a first round game in the NCAA tournament.”
Georgia soccer will begin its competitive season with the first game in a seven game homestand against Campbell on Aug. 19.