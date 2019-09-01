The Georgia soccer team wrapped up the Bulldog Classic Sunday afternoon at Turner Soccer Complex with a shutout win over Maryland, 5-0. The game was highlighted by two goals from freshman Chloe Chapman.
“I think our team has really recognized that she’s got some very special qualities,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “We put her in situations to be successful, and she took advantage of those.”
Chapman has featured in all four regular season games so far. Her first goal of the game came in the 81st minute, while the Bulldogs were already up 3-0. The second came only three minutes later in the 84th minute, and extended Georgia’s lead over Maryland even further.
“We love Chloe so much, and it’s so cool to all of us that she’s, kind of, so talented at time management and everything so she can do basketball and soccer,” junior forward Delaney Erwin said.
Although she is only three weeks into her first semester at Georgia, Chapman has been fully immersed into the culture already. She not only plays on the soccer team, but is a guard on the Georgia women’s basketball team. She got a late start to the soccer season because she was playing games in Italy with the basketball team, but Chapman said that switching between the two sports is nothing new. She’s been doing it her entire life.
“The transition from basketball to soccer… wasn’t that different, but definitely just being able to get to know the team has been a lot of fun so far,” Chapman said.
The three goals prior to Chapman capping the game off with two in the final 10 minutes came from Regan Glisson, Abby Boyan and Delaney Erwin. Glisson had the only goal of the first half, scoring in the 21st minute. Boyan and Erwin scored in the second half, in the 57th and 59th minutes respectively.
“Dani slipped me in, and actually as I was going to score I was freaking out because I couldn't decide which foot I wanted to hit it with,” Erwin said. “I was like, ‘OK, just pass it. Pass it with your left foot,’ and I just passed it and it went in. [I] kind of got lucky, honestly.”
Head coach Lesesne said that intensity, communication and decision-making were key to Sunday’s win. Georgia lost 2-0 only two days prior, in its first appearance at the 2019 Bulldog Classic against Virginia Tech.
“We chased the game. We gave up the late goal just before half on Friday,” Lesesne said. “Today, we kept the intensity up. Our communication was better, and I thought that our decision making was better. It all ended up coming together really well in the second half.”
