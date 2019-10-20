After 99 scoreless minutes of regulation and overtime play, Georgia soccer beat Mississippi State with a sudden death goal in Starkville, Mississippi, on Sunday night, 1-0.
In the final minute of a ten minute overtime period, Georgia senior Keely Cartrett lofted a cross into the box and Abby Boyan headed the ball into the net behind her, sailing over the head of Mississippi State’s Gabby English to secure the win for Georgia. Abby Boyan also led the team with shots on goal for the game.
"Just an outstanding team effort," Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne said. "All over the field, it got stretched obviously in overtime, both really tired teams. I do think our depth helped us in this game and to get a finish in overtime on the road is really big in this league. I'm just incredibly proud of this team and the effort they put forward. To earn this result is really big for our program."
Neither Georgia nor Mississippi State could finish their chances during the regulation 90 minutes, forcing the overtime period. Georgia outshot Mississippi State 17-10, but only eight of Georgia’s shots were on frame. Georgia made use of its deep offensive bench against Mississippi State, as 11 players took at least one shot.
Georgia traveled to Mississippi State after a week-long break from games since beating Ole Miss at home, 2-1, in a comeback win in Athens. The Bulldogs’ win put them 2-3-1 in the SEC before traveling to Starkville, where their opponent held the same record.
Mississippi State didn’t have a win behind them as they faced Georgia on Sunday, just coming off of a 6-1 loss to Arkansas a week prior, where their only goal scored came from a penalty kick opportunity.
Sunday’s win against marked Georgia’s first overtime SEC win since defeating Mississippi State 4-3 in two overtime periods in 2011.
The Georgia Bulldogs (7-6-1) will return to Athens to take on Kentucky (6-8-2) on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Turner Soccer Complex.
