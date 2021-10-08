Georgia soccer defeated Missouri 1-0 on Thursday night at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in its first SEC East game of the season. The Bulldogs moved to 9-3-1 overall and 1-0 in divisional play with the win, while Missouri moved to 4-7 overall and 0-4 in the SEC East.
“We had to grind it out – it wasn’t our finest performance in the final third,” said Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne. “A lot of credit to [Missouri]. I thought they did a nice job of condensing the space and making it difficult in scoring areas.”
Georgia maintained full control for 90 minutes. The two teams, however, were only separated by a couple of inches.
Senior midfielder Bella Ponzi picked up a loose ball in the box and placed a low, left-footed shot that appeared to be cleared off the line by a Missouri defender. However, the referee ruled Ponzi’s effort over the line and in for a Georgia goal.
Ponzi’s eventual game-winning goal in the 35th minute was the senior’s second of the season and second of her career as a Bulldog.
Georgia registered 25 shots in total, forcing seven saves out of Tigers goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan. Belisle led the Bulldogs with eight shots, one striking the post, and could’ve found the back of the net if it weren’t for a goal being called offside.
Midfielder Abby Boyan played Belisle through on goal, where she slotted the ball past the keeper and into the bottom right corner, but the referee called the goal off due to Belisle being in an offside position.
The Bulldogs registered 10 total offside calls compared to Missouri’s one. Georgia stayed disciplined defensively and kept Missouri from getting behind the defense. The Tigers forced two saves out of Georgia goalkeeper Emory Wegener on four total shots.
Georgia clinched its most wins in a season under Lesesne after tonight's victory and guaranteed a finish above .500 with six games remaining.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Oct. 10 when they host Kentucky at 2 p.m.
“We want to take the momentum of getting back to winning ways, being in front of our fans in Athens, and build on that,” Lesesne said. “We treat the SEC East as a different season, so this is another opportunity to have a 2-0 weekend as we start divisional play. Again, something to build on, continue the shutouts and keep executing in the final third is going to be a big thing for us on Sunday.”