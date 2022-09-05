Georgia soccer defeated Kennesaw State 7-0 on Sunday, Sept. 4. Georgia was dominant on both ends of the pitch, which allowed them to take a decisive victory to move to 4-2 on the season.
“I thought tonight was a really good night for us,” said Georgia head coach Keidane McAlpine. “We played well. We played at a good tempo. To get seven different goal scorers tonight because of the way we were playing, and getting people in the right places, I was really pleased with the performance from beginning to end. And to keep the shutout, I thought it was fantastic.”
The Bulldogs’ offense continued to show tenacity and aggressiveness as they have all season. The team took a total of 31 shots, with 16 on goal. They kept the pressure on the Owls throughout the entire game. The ball barely left Kennesaw State’s side of the field.
This made the defense’s job easier, as Georgia only allowed seven shots, one on goal. This marks the fourth shutout for the Georgia defense and sophomore goalkeeper Liz Beardsley, who totaled a single save in the match. The defense has been consistently impressive as a unit all season.
The Bulldogs scored quickly, a trend for the team across its past three matches. In the sixth minute, senior midfielder Mallie McKenzie scored from an inside pass from junior defender Madison Haugen. This marked McKenzie’s first goal of the season.
McKenzie’s contributions wouldn’t stop there. In the 13th minute, McKenzie’s well-timed cross gave sophomore forward Joyelle Washington an advantage to score, one she took to give Georgia a 2-0 lead. In the 22nd minute, she delivered a pass to graduate forward Dani Murguia, who, with a decisive strike, sent the ball sailing through the top corner of the net for her third goal of the season and a 3-0 Georgia lead.
In the 23rd minute, junior midfielder Dasia Torbert, off a pass from graduate midfielder Abby Boyan, shot from the top of the box and sent the ball cleanly into the left side of the net. This marked her first goal of the season and gave Georgia a 4-0 lead.
The Bulldogs went on to wrap up an eventful first half with one more goal. Graduate forward Ruby Hellstrom came off the bench and, in the 29th minute, took advantage of an error from the Owls goalkeeper. This led to an easy score and a 5-0 Bulldogs lead.
When the Bulldogs came out of the half, most of the starters were taken out of the game, which allowed the bench to shine.
In the 70th minute, sophomore forward Danielle Lewin scored her first goal of the season. The former 2021 SEC All-Freshman player utilized some exceptional footwork on the defenders to give her a shot opportunity. She took advantage and fired a shot into the bottom corner of the net to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. In the 83rd minute, Lewin made a pass to junior forward Tori Penn, whose goal gave Georgia a 7-0 lead and solidified the Bulldogs’ win.
With scoring contributions from both the starters and the bench, McAlpine appeared pleased with the team’s current outlook.
“Well, games like this where a lot of people get to perform and go out and they perform well? It just started to solidify the chemistry that we've been looking for and make sure that people understand them and feel their roles,” said coach McAlpine. “And now, it's the competition that we created earlier in the year, some of those frustrations that we had in our build-up play and things like that. We're starting to see the payoffs now.”
Georgia now returns home to play the first of its last two non-conference games, as they face North Florida on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.