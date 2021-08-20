The Georgia soccer team began its season strong with a 7-1 win against Campbell on Thursday night at the Turner Sports Complex. The Bulldog attack proved to be too much for the Camels as the new-look Georgia side steamrolled its way to victory.
Georgia took control early, scoring three goals inside the first 12 minutes of the game. Starting forwards Dani Murguia and Mollie Belisle scored two goals each, and freshman Danielle Lewin also earned a brace on her debut for the Bulldogs.
“We’re finally finding our rhythm,” Murguia said. “This is something our team has been working toward and I think this depth that we have can really bring us far. Our forwards finally being able to find the back of the net and the play from our attacking mids will lead us to a lot of goals this season.”
Belisle started things off with a 20-yard finish from the edge of the box to make it 1-0 in the second minute. The Georgia forward received the ball from winger Mallie McKenzie, drove at the Campbell defense and placed the ball into the top right corner of the goal from distance.
Before the Bulldog crowd could even recover from Belisle’s strike, there was more to cheer about when Murguia went down in the box and earned a Georgia penalty in the fourth minute of play. Murguia stepped up to the spot and buried the ball into the bottom left corner.
In the blink of an eye, the Bulldogs led Campbell by a score of 2-0, and they didn’t stop there.
In the 12th minute, Kayla Bruster headed Murguia’s inswinging cross back across goal to the feet of Abby Boyan, who tapped the ball in for the 3-0 lead.
The Camels earned one back, however, after Laney Peabody found the end of Cazzi Norgren’s corner kick and headed it into the back of the net in the 40th minute to make the score 3-1. Georgia responded well at the feet of Lewin, who dribbled through three Campbell defenders and scored her first collegiate goal with a left-footed finish in the 44th minute to make the score 4-1.
After 68th and 81st minute goals from Murguia and Belisle, Lewin finished the game off in the 85th minute with another left-footed strike inside the box to make it 7-1. The freshman forward recorded a game-high five shots in just 32 minutes of play, scoring twice.
“She [Lewin] has a desire to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne. “We have a good rotation of forwards that bring different skill sets and qualities … I like the fact that we can rotate our forwards. It makes it hard on backlines when scouting us.”
Georgia is back in action Sunday, August 22 as Gonzaga comes to town to take on the red-hot Bulldogs at 1 p.m.