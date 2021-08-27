The Georgia soccer team defeated Georgia State 6-1 at Turner Soccer Complex Thursday night, moving the Bulldogs’ record to 2-1 on the season and extending Georgia’s unbeaten run over Georgia State to 18 games. Four Georgia goals in the first half and two goals in the second half made the difference for the Bulldogs.
Similarly to Georgia’s season opener against Campbell last week, the Bulldogs almost immediately opened the scoring. Senior Abby Boyan passed the ball to senior Dani Murguia near the top of the penalty area, with Murguia chipping Georgia State goalkeeper Jaddah Foos in the second minute. The opening goal was Murguia’s third goal of the young season.
“When I hit it, when it came off my foot, it was just one of those feelings, that like, you know that one is going in,” Murguia said. “It was really gratifying to see it hit the back of the net, especially after Abby and all the other midfielders fought so hard to keep it in play.”
Five minutes later, Murguia found herself involved in the buildup to another goal, this time sending an inch-perfect cross to graduate student Mollie Belisle. Belisle finished off the cross with a first-touch shot into the top left corner, giving Foos no chance to save it.
Georgia then conceded a penalty kick in the 12th minute, but sophomore midfielder Ana Diaz sent the shot flying over the crossbar. Just three minutes later, Boyan tucked a penalty kick into the bottom right corner to put the Bulldogs up 3-0 over the Panthers.
“PKs are definitely not something I like to do,” Boyan said. “I get very nervous, ever since club, but I just stepped up and took it and just didn’t think about it, put it where I want to put it.”
Freshman Danielle Lewin finished off the first-half scoring route after freshman Ellie Gilbert started the move with a clever turn right outside the top of the penalty area. Losing her defender, Gilbert found Lewin, who then displayed her nimble footwork to create space for a shot in the middle of three defenders. Then, Lewin finished the chance by tucking the ball into the bottom right corner in the 33rd minute.
In the 56th minute, freshman goalkeeper Liz Beardsley, who came on as a halftime substitute for Emory Wegener, made a diving save to preserve the team’s clean sheet and deny Georgia States’ Jimena Cabrero a free kick opportunity.
The Panthers managed to keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard until the 67th minute, but senior Bella Ponzi headed Murguia’s corner kick delivery into the back of the net to make it 5-0. Georgia State quickly responded at the other end, with Emily Burke scoring a first-time volley from outside of the penalty area to erase Georgia’s clean sheet. Mollie Belisle scored her second goal of the night in the 75th minute to make it 6-1 to the Bulldogs.
Georgia played in its usual 3-5-2, while Georgia State ran a 4-2-3-1 for most of the match. That allowed the Bulldogs to overload the Panthers on the attack and utilize the wide spaces, resulting in three goals coming from crosses.
“We were able to get Mallie [McKenzie] higher, and [Cecily Stoute], her initial entry ball was the best it has been this season,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “So, really good to see that there was some execution involved, because I do think we struggled in that on Sunday, so that's one of the areas of the attack that we identified, and we do attack pretty well outside and overloading in the channels.”
Georgia soccer continues its homestand against Wofford this upcoming Sunday.