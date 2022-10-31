Georgia soccer walked away with a point in their final regular season game on Thursday night, drawing 1-1 with an evenly matched Mississippi State squad to solidify a first-round bye for the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.
A goal inside 20 seconds of the second half put Georgia on the immediate back foot after 45 minutes in Starkville. But a well-taken solo opportunity by Madison Haugen salvaged a stalemate for Georgia in the 2022 Battle of the Bulldogs.
“I thought we missed some opportunities in the first half to end the game, and gave up an early goal which forced us to play from behind,“ said head coach Keidane McAlpine following the match. “Ultimately, today was about solidifying our position in the top six, and the result did that.”
Having won nine of the past 11 meetings against Mississippi State, Georgia sought out another result on the road in SEC play to inch closer to an extremely valuable first-round bye in the SEC tournament. A stern test awaited, however, as the two sides were matched very evenly throughout the game.
In the first half, Georgia recorded the first shot on goal of the game, as defender Cecily Stoute forced a save in just the seventh minute. A back-and-forth affair ensued, as Georgia recorded eight shots to Mississippi State’s six. Both goalkeepers were active, as Georgia goalkeeper Jordan Brown recorded two saves in the first half, and in the other net, Mississippi State goalkeeper Mac Titus recorded three saves. Headed into the half, neither side could find a breakthrough.
The second half swung immediately in the home side’s favor, as Mississippi State took the lead just 18 seconds into the half, as midfielders Alivia Buxton and Haley McWhirter combined for an assist and a goal. It was McWhirter who put Georgia on the back foot as she scored her seventh goal of the season.
Georgia quickly struck back in the 55th minute, as midfielder Madison Haugen knotted the score at 1-1 following a solo effort. It proved to be Georgia’s only shot of the half, as Mississippi State’s back line largely silenced Georgia’s offensive playmaking in the second 45 minutes.
Despite five corner kicks by Mississippi State in the final 20 minutes of the contest, both teams’ defensive effort prevailed in preventing a winner late on, and the match ended in a draw. The result was that Georgia secured the coveted first-round bye in the SEC Tournament, securing the sixth seed and an automatic berth in the tournament quarterfinals.
Next up for Georgia is a rematch against the third-seeded Tennessee Volunteers. The quarterfinal match will take place at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, FL at 3:30 on Tuesday, November 1.