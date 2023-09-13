The Georgia soccer team’s matchup against the Clemson Tigers ended in a 1-1 tie at the Turner Soccer Complex on Sunday. This marks the last game before the Bulldogs enter conference play later this week.
The Bulldog’s defense held their own against Clemson’s highly ranked offense. Back defenders Cate Hardin, Jessie Dunn, and Kiera Staude created a pass game that flowed like water, even as the Tigers attacked every movement. Goalkeeper Jordan Brown worked as a consistent drop pass for the defense and made five saves on the night.
“I think that builds the game, because some teams want to play those [through] balls because they’re good chances,” Brown said. “Staying engaged and coming out yelling helps my team out. They’re running the whole game and I'm just seeing what's going on with the play.”
Though the second half began with a score of 0-0, the Bulldogs found their chance quickly on a corner kick. Senior Madison Haugen launched the ball into the center of the box, where a deflection from a Clemson defender put the ball right in freshman Summer Denigan’s path. Denigan then drove it into the bottom left corner for her first goal as a Georgia Bulldog.
“In moments like that, you know you’re not going to get a lot of chances,” Denigan said. “Being scrappy and fighting for every ball in the box [is crucial].”
The aggressiveness of Clemson’s offense finally caught up with the Bulldogs as the Tigers found a hole in the box in the 70th minute. This allowed Clemson’s forwards a shot that hit the back of the net and evened out the score.
These past few non-conference games have highlighted the young talent on this Georgia team. Freshmen Caroline Smith and Summer Denigan and sophomore Jordan Brown have all emerged as huge contributors. This schedule has not been easy, and head coach Keidane McAlpine has a reason for it.
“The sheer quality of the opponents, the tactical changes … that the different teams have done to us, put us in a really great situation for them to earn momentum and figure it out,” McAlpine said. “So for those players going into conference play, I think these games were massive in terms of their growth.”
The Bulldogs enter conference play this Thursday, Sept. 14 against No. 12 Alabama. The match in Tuscaloosa will be aired on the SEC Network, and kickoff will be at 7 p.m.