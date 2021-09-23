Georgia soccer conceded a two-goal lead against Mississippi State in a 2-2 draw on Thursday night at Turner Soccer Complex. Georgia moved to 0-1-1 in the Southeastern Conference and 7-2-1 overall, while Mississippi State moved to 0-1-1 in conference play and 2-3-3 overall.
“It’s better than a loss but I’m definitely disappointed. In a way it kind of feels like a loss,” said forward Mollie Belisle. “I think once we got up two, we kind of settled, and it came back to bite us… But I’m proud of us for at least getting goals back, and it’s a good start to get us back on track.”
Belisle continued her impressive run of form, scoring Georgia’s first goal and setting up the second for her first assist of the season. The graduate forward improved to a nation-leading 11 goals on the season after tonight.
The Bulldogs led 2-0 early in the match, but Mississippi State fought back to even the score at two apiece before the halftime whistle. Georgia head coach Billy Lesesne credited the good start to starting strikers Belisle and Dani Murguia’s play but thinks his team got too comfortable after going up early.
“I think we had some good early execution with Molly and Dani’s combinations,” Lesesne said. “We got softer after the two-goal lead, and to be honest, that’s something we’ve got to protect a little bit better… In the second half we had a bit more defensive tenacity about us, and I thought over time we defended well and were a little more on the front foot.”
Belisle opened the scoring in the 12th minute after pouncing on a loose back-pass from Mississippi State left-back Olivia Simpson. The graduate forward took a touch past the opposing keeper and slotted the ball into an open net.
Murguia joined in on the scoring with a left-footed finish in the 21st minute. Belisle drove the ball to the edge of the area before laying it off to the senior, who wrong-footed the defense with a touch onto her weaker side and finished far post.
Mississippi State responded 17 seconds later with a goal of its own. Immediately after kicking off, defender Gwen Mummert played a long ball over the top of the Georgia defense to Monigo Karnley for a finish into the bottom right corner of the goal.
Mississippi State then tied the game in the 31st minute after confusion at the back from the home side. Hailey Farrington-Bentil picked up the loose ball in the six-yard box and squared it across goal to Andrea Tyrrell for the tap-in finish.
In just 11 minutes, Georgia’s two-goal lead was canceled out by a sudden surge from the visiting side.
With the draw, Georgia has failed to win in extra time since it last beat Mississippi State on Oct. 20, 2019, in a 2-1 victory. Tonight’s result was the first draw between these two sides in program history, moving to an overall record of 16-4-1 in favor of Georgia.
“I do think our group is motivated, sure frustrated, but motivated and willing to work,” Lesesne said. “We’ll take a couple days here to prepare for LSU, but my guess is we will have a very good response when we head there,”
The Bulldogs head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday, Sept. 26 to take on LSU at 12 p.m.